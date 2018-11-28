Smurfit Kappa Group (SKG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2,108.00

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and last traded at GBX 2,164 ($28.28), with a volume of 417136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,192 ($28.64).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SKG shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Smurfit Kappa Group to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($49.00) price target (up from GBX 3,460 ($45.21)) on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,462.50 ($45.24).
About Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. The company operates through Europe and the Americas segments. It offers containerboards, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid boards, graphic boards, and bag-in-box.
