Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect OTC Markets Group (OTCM) Share Price

News articles about OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OTC Markets Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.11 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of OTCM stock opened at $29.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.09. OTC Markets Group has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $34.94.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTCM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which connects a network of brokers-dealers providing liquidity and execution services for various securities. The company also provides investors, traders, institutions, and regulators with a suite of enterprise and user level market data licenses through direct or extranet connectivity, third party market data redistributors, or order management systems.

