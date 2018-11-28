Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect Coca-Cola European Partners (CCE) Share Price

News stories about Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCE) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola European Partners earned a media sentiment score of 0.74 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE CCE opened at $48.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Coca-Cola European Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers water, juice, isotonic, sparkling flavor and energy drink, and other products. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Monster brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Vio, Royal Bliss, Honest, and GLACÉAU Smartwater brands.

