Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Boeing (BA) Stock Price

Press coverage about Boeing (NYSE:BA) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a news impact score of 0.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of BA stock opened at $318.03 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $265.23 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a market capitalization of $177.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

