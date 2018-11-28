Somewhat Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Radient Technologies (RTI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Radient Technologies (CVE:RTI) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Radient Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of -1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Radient Technologies stock opened at C$0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.42, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 6.41. Radient Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.68 and a 1 year high of C$2.28.

About Radient Technologies

Radient Technologies Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products from various materials using microwave technology in the United States and Canada. Its proprietary microwave assisted processing (MAP) technology is used for the selective and localized heating of moisture in various natural materials using microwaves.

