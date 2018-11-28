Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Alcoa (AA) Stock Price

News headlines about Alcoa (NYSE:AA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alcoa earned a news sentiment score of 1.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of analysts have commented on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alcoa to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 17th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. The company offers aluminum sheets for the production of cans for beverage and food. It also engages in the aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses; and generation and sale of renewable energy, as well as provision of ancillary services.

