Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Schlumberger (SLB) Share Price

Media headlines about Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Schlumberger earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Schlumberger’s score:

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Schlumberger stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $45.54 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

