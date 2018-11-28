Sonic Co. (SONC) Shares Sold by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lowered its holdings in Sonic Co. (NASDAQ:SONC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,077 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C owned approximately 2.10% of Sonic worth $32,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic by 16.2% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 14.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sonic by 22.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonic in the second quarter worth $210,000.

Sonic stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.32. Sonic Co. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $44.87.

Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.22 million. Sonic had a net margin of 16.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonic Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 40.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sonic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sonic in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Sonic from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other Sonic news, insider John H. Budd III sold 89,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $3,855,970.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,490.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carolyn C. Cummins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $108,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Company Profile

Sonic Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a chain of drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated 3,606 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, including 3,427 Drive-Ins owned and operated by franchisees; and 179 Drive-Ins owned and operated by the company.

