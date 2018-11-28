Southern Co (SO) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,634,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300,020 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises 0.9% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,728,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Southern by 3.0% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 516,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,168 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Southern by 4.5% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 79,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 80,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 36,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

Southern stock opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Southern Co (SO) Holdings Trimmed by Franklin Resources Inc.” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/southern-co-so-holdings-trimmed-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.