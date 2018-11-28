Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1813 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

Spark Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 82.0% per year over the last three years. Spark Energy has a dividend payout ratio of -152.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Spark Energy to earn $0.01 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7,300.0%.

Shares of SPKE opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $301.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of -1.48. Spark Energy has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $13.95.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $258.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts expect that Spark Energy will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPKE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spark Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

In other Spark Energy news, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 6,806 shares of Spark Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.19 per share, with a total value of $62,547.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,136,543.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 323,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,257. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

