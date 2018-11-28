SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) Stake Raised by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,837 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $201,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $507,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $30.06.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

