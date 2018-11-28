Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Rating Reiterated by Ifs Securities

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Ifs Securities in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

SPWH opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of -0.26. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 15,827 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 83,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

