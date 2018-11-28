STAAR Surgical (STAA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,685.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 147,459 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3,796.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “STAAR Surgical (STAA) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/staar-surgical-staa-shares-bought-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.