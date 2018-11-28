Standard Life Aberdeen plc Lowers Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,469,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 114,696 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 1.1% of Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.99% of Occidental Petroleum worth $613,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 57.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 9,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 77,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 120,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,893. The company has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 350.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXY. Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. National Alliance Securities raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.29.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

