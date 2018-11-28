StarterCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $688.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. StarterCoin has a total market cap of $247,582.00 and approximately $688.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One StarterCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.60 or 0.02223624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00126351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00197696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.03 or 0.08791799 BTC.

StarterCoin Token Profile

StarterCoin’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,407,189 tokens. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

