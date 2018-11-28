Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shares Down 12%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) shares were down 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 602,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 249,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.58.
Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
About Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)
Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
