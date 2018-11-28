Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shares Down 12%

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) shares were down 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.41 and last traded at $10.43. Approximately 602,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 249,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STML shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stemline Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stemline Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $389.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 54.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Stemline Therapeutics by 97.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Stemline Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stemline Therapeutics (STML) Shares Down 12%” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/stemline-therapeutics-stml-shares-down-12.html.

About Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML)

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company develops SL-401, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R), which has completed Phase II clinical trial for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with myeloproliferative neoplasms, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, myelofibrosis, and acute myeloid leukemia; and is in Phase I clinical trial in combination with other agents for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.