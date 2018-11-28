Stephen W. Wilson Sells 2,905 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 2,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.89, for a total value of $540,010.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AVB opened at $188.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $188.60.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.87 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,528,000 after acquiring an additional 87,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,207,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 633,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,201 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,233,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 539,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,804,000 after acquiring an additional 155,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stephen W. Wilson Sells 2,905 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) Stock” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/stephen-w-wilson-sells-2905-shares-of-avalonbay-communities-inc-avb-stock.html.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 287 apartment communities containing 84,043 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 16 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.