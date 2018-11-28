Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 161,942 Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 161,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 10.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Paypal by 11.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Paypal by 1.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in Paypal by 4.4% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 14,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $609,357.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,664 shares in the company, valued at $11,938,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William J. Ready sold 27,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $2,358,367.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,306.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,213 shares of company stock worth $31,989,768 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,683,593. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

