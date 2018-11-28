Stevens Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,170 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $182.40. 8,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,668. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $145.78 and a 12-month high of $191.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 57.87% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

In related news, insider John Rulli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $1,119,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Simon Property Group to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

