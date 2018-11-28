Stevens Capital Management LP Has $25.34 Million Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up approximately 0.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $25,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.4% during the third quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd now owns 24,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Raytheon by 64.9% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,950,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,010,000 after acquiring an additional 767,198 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon by 12.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,458,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 386,346 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Raytheon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,008 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Raytheon by 3,384.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $172.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,930. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $229.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Raytheon in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.54.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total value of $657,853.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

