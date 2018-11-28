Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Humana Inc (HUM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,212,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,634,811,000 after buying an additional 1,374,030 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Humana by 153.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 500,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,895,000 after purchasing an additional 303,080 shares in the last quarter. Ffcm LLC raised its stake in Humana by 5,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 288,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after purchasing an additional 283,728 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,609,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. MED lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $350.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Humana to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

HUM stock traded up $11.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $241.57 and a 52 week high of $355.88. The firm has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. Humana had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.08%.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total transaction of $5,915,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total transaction of $1,576,379.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

