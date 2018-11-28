STMicroelectronics (STM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. STMicroelectronics earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the semiconductor producer an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected STMicroelectronics’ score:

Shares of STM opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on STMicroelectronics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

