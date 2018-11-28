Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 987% compared to the average volume of 93 call options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Varonis Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Craig Hallum set a $68.00 price objective on Varonis Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.88.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $61,063.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,420,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 565,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,119 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 412.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,835,000 after acquiring an additional 207,953 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -110.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.27% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (VRNS)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/stock-traders-buy-high-volume-of-call-options-on-varonis-systems-vrns.html.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company, through its software, allows organizations to protect data stored on premises and on cloud, such as sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.