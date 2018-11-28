Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on JinkoSolar (JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,218% compared to the average volume of 389 put options.

NYSE:JKS opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.65 million. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JKS shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on JinkoSolar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 30.0% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

