Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1511 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

