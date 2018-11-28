StoneCo Ltd (STNE) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.17 (Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given StoneCo an industry rank of 28 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,592. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

