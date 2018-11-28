Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Receives $35.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research set a $50.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Stoneridge from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,952,000 after purchasing an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 95,301 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,417 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 536,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 177,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 82,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

SRI stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $762.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.