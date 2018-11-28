Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 4,988 Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $464,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter valued at $1,885,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52-week low of $24.06 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.15.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

