Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Nice Ltd (NICE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nice worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Nice by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 628,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,231,000 after buying an additional 135,530 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nice by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nice in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Nice by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,596,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nice alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NICE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NICE opened at $114.10 on Wednesday. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $84.49 and a 1-year high of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $356.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nice Ltd will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Position in Nice Ltd (NICE)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-reduces-position-in-nice-ltd-nice.html.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.