Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 4,412 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 36.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 0.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,149,740 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,083,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,294,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,307 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $836,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,477,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $578,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,149,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $451,117,000 after purchasing an additional 563,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $74.15. The stock has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total value of $4,003,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,932 shares of company stock valued at $9,112,570. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

