Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (SNSS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.00

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 4700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.10.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.19% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

