SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a report released on Wednesday, November 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $6.39 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.36. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $127.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after buying an additional 560,624 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,329,000 after buying an additional 148,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,127,000 after buying an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

