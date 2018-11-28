Superior Plus Corp. (SPB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 14th

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th.

SPB stock opened at C$10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.23. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.08 and a 12-month high of C$13.56.

SPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.73.

In related news, insider John Engelen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,800 shares of company stock worth $82,344.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

