Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

SGY traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,393,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.92. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.49 and a 1 year high of C$2.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SGY. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Friday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Surge Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.53.

In other news, Director Paul Colborne bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Also, insider James Leigh Stannard bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 139,920 shares of company stock worth $314,593.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

