Swiss National Bank Has $19.72 Million Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in United Continental were worth $19,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of United Continental by 2.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,475,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Continental by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,075,000 after buying an additional 144,690 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,781,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,000,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 995.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 873,525 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL stock opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $95.81.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stephens raised shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of United Continental from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

