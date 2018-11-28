Swiss National Bank Sells 144,200 Shares of Vereit Inc (VER)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,078,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vereit were worth $22,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Vereit by 236.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 395,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Vereit by 316.5% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 92,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 70,167 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vereit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 753,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vereit by 8.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vereit by 3.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,334,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,671,000 after acquiring an additional 734,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Vereit Inc has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative net margin of 11.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $289.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vereit in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

