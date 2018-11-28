Symrise (SY1) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €73.83 ($85.84).

Shares of FRA SY1 opened at €69.56 ($80.88) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

