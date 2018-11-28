Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYRS. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/syros-pharmaceuticals-inc-syrs-holdings-increased-by-northern-trust-corp.html.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.