T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded T-Mobile Us to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp set a $76.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The company has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.39.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $140,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,851 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,598.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,814 shares of company stock valued at $6,579,495. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 8.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,052 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,937 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 44.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 10.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,585,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,512,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 52.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,974 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.64% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

