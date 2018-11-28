T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34,214 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $49,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,561,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,484,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BP PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,483,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $94.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $91.48 and a 12 month high of $127.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.89.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

