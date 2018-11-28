TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (TTWO) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,032,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,350,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,606,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,708,000 after acquiring an additional 203,912 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,925,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,911,000 after acquiring an additional 72,090 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,850,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,007,000 after acquiring an additional 575,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,511,000 after acquiring an additional 225,287 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 4,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,740. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $92.81 and a 12 month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $583.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.87 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, VP Daniel P. Emerson sold 13,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $1,640,322.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

