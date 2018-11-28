Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Monday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON TALK opened at GBX 131.20 ($1.71) on Wednesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

In related news, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 307,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £343,935.20 ($449,412.26). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone purchased 379,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £444,123.81 ($580,326.42).

Several brokerages recently commented on TALK. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 173 ($2.26) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talktalk Telecom Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 117.92 ($1.54).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

