Talktalk Telecom Group (TALK) PT Raised to GBX 170

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its target price boosted by Macquarie from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Tuesday. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 173 ($2.26) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 117.92 ($1.54).

Get Talktalk Telecom Group alerts:

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 126.70 ($1.66) on Tuesday. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52 week low of GBX 88.60 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.87).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th.

In other news, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 307,085 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £343,935.20 ($449,412.26). Also, insider Charles W. Dunstone acquired 379,593 shares of Talktalk Telecom Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £444,123.81 ($580,326.42).

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talktalk Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.