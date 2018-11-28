Tapestry Inc (TPR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $145,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 128.9% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,394 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $179,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Loop Capital set a $59.00 price objective on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $37.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,950. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.70. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $55.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $104,847.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

