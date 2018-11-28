Target Co. (TGT) Holdings Lifted by Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 977,850 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.8% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $86,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 739.5% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $114,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Target from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

NYSE:TGT opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Janna A. Potts sold 15,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

