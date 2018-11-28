Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) CEO Purchases $12,832.50 in Stock

Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) CEO Robert S. Taubman bought 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.33 per share, with a total value of $12,832.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,128.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.84 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $159.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCO. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taubman Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) CEO Purchases $12,832.50 in Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/taubman-centers-inc-tco-ceo-purchases-12832-50-in-stock.html.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.