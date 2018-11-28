Taubman Centers (TCO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Taubman Centers’ solid retail real estate portfolio, high-quality retailers in its tenant roster and diligent restructuring measures are likely to support its long-term growth. Additionally, focus on implementing cost-saving initiatives augurs well. Further, amid the economy strengthening and increase in demand for retail goods, the company is expected to offer real estate support to the retail sector. Although its shares have declined over the past year, the fall is narrower than the loss incurred by its industry during the same time period. Moreover, the trend in estimate revisions of current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. However, declining mall traffic, bankruptcies and store closures have emerged as pressing concerns for retail REITs, including Taubman Centers. Also, hike in interest rates and unfavorable foreign currency movements increase its risks.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCO. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Taubman Centers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Taubman Centers stock opened at $52.00 on Monday. Taubman Centers has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.52). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 14.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $159.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taubman Centers will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Litt acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.32 per share, for a total transaction of $54,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,430.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,250 shares of company stock worth $122,363. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,211,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

