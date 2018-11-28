Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.71. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The data storage provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 123.05%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 365,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.84 per share, for a total transaction of $15,299,674.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 371,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.84 per share, with a total value of $15,526,238.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 742,172 shares of company stock valued at $31,053,289. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Seagate Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.91.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-reduces-position-in-seagate-technology-plc-stx.html.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.