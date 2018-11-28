Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Dover Corp (DOV)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32. Dover Corp has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 47.64%.

In related news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky-sells-1500-shares-of-dover-corp-dov.html.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.