Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 2,500 Shares of Realty Income Corp (O)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 8.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 43.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in Realty Income by 8.7% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 39,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Realty Income by 24.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 44,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $58.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 target price on shares of Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

O opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of -0.01. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $338.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a nov 18 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.14%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,400 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

